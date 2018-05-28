Emergency crews responded to a large fire in the city's northeast on Monday morning that damaged several homes.

Fire crews were called to Coventry Hills Way N.E. at about 10:30 a.m. for reports of a fire.

“When fire crews arrived on scene they found one house fully involved with flames already spreading to a second house so the call was upgraded to a second alarm for additional resources,” said Carol Henke, Public Information Officer, Calgary Fire Department.

Officials say four homes were affected by the blaze; three sustained extensive damage and the fourth has heat damage to the siding.

A large volume of smoke could be seen hanging over the area while crews worked to contain the fire.

“In this hot weather when you have a house that’s fully involved, radiant heat spreads the fire very, very quickly into neighbouring residences,” said Henke.

Quent Roxas lives next door to where the fire started and says everything happened really fast.

“When I came out, all I saw was smoke coming from the roof of their house but in probably, like five minutes, the whole roof was on fire,” he said.

A number of homes were evacuated and people are being asked to avoid the area.

“One of the gas lines at the back of the home was affected so we do have a gas issue so we have evacuated an area around, including bystanders, just in case something happens,” said Henke. “We do have it under control but there’s going to be a lot of hot spots.”

ATCO crews have been called to the scene to shut down the utilities to the affected homes.

Fire officials say no injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.

Anyone with information, photos or video of this incident, especially prior to Calgary Fire Department (CFD) arrival on scene, please email piofire@calgary.ca.