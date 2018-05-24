A fire that was burning out of control west of Cochrane on Wednesday afternoon is now contained but hotspots continue to flare up.

The fire started at about 4:00 p.m. in thick brush on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.

Firefighters battled the blaze from the ground and air and gained the upper hand just before 9:00 p.m.

The fire burned through about 15 hectares and was just across the Bow River from Cochrane’s West Pointe area.

The river acted as a natural barrier and no structures were burned but people who live in the area say they were concerned the wind might push the fire across the river.

“I feel good knowing the response was like this and that the wind was blowing to the west so not toward homes,” said Mark German.

“My girlfriend’s house is just down the street actually. I messaged her and asked if she’d been evacuated and she said nope,” said Dustin Crowder.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.