The city has finally climbed out of a cold snap that gripped southern Alberta over the holidays and fire crews and restoration companies responded to dozens of calls concerning broken pipes and water mains on Tuesday.

Phil and Sebastian Coffee Roasters on Stephen Avenue was closed on Tuesday because a pipe burst inside the business on Monday night.

Water problems also plagued an eight-unit complex in the 2000 block of 17A Street S.W. and it was evacuated after the sprinkler system burst a line, flooding all four floors of the building. Officials say it could be at least three weeks before residents can return.

The front desk of the Airdrie Municipal Policing Building was also closed because of a water main break.

The facility will remain closed until at least January 8 and officials have set up a temporary community station at City Hall to process police and bylaw complaints, record checks and motor vehicle collision reports.

A number of pipes burst inside YYC Cycle on Kensington Road N.W while it was closed over the holidays.

"We shut down on Christmas Eve a little bit earlier than we normally do and at some point the heat went out in our unit. When we showed up after being closed on Christmas Day, it was Boxing Day and it was about -30 in here, about the same temperature as it was outside," said Grady Topak, one of the owners. "One of them burst but fortunately we were able to shut off the water in time to avoid too much damage to the studio in general. But there's lots of hidden pipes and we've had to cut into drywall."

Topak says there was damage to baseboards, tiles, shower units, toilets and drywall.

Calgary fire officials say crews responded to more than 120 water calls on Monday.

"Definitely when we have an extreme cold for an extended period of time, we do see a lot of issues with frozen pipes. They don't often make themselves known until the weather warms up because the frozen water basically forms an ice block in the pipes and then when it thaws that's when it makes itself known that there is a water issue," said CFD public information officer Carol Henke.

Henke says that it's basically a plumbing issue and the pipes that typically have issues are those on outside walls and those with inadequate insulation.

A water main break at the Calgary airport forced officials to close the entrance to the P2 parkade on Tuesday evening.

Guests were still able to retrieve their vehicles and exit via the passenger tunnel but people departing to the U.S. or international destinations are being asked to park in Parkade 1 until further notice.

Restoration companies are busy and say they expect more calls in the coming days.

"Probably 80 percent, it's a bug jump and I think it's going to jump again as the warmer temperatures hit. Like I said, we're going to find all those leaks people thought they got away with that they didn't," said Rob Harvey from Magiclean Disaster Restoration Services.

According to weatherrecordbooks.ca, Calgary only broke two weather records in the month of December. A new record high of 15.4 degrees was made on December 9, beating the old record of 14.4 set in 1890. The low temperature on December 31 was -31.3. The record low for that date is -35.6, set in 1927.

The total snowfall in 2017 amounted to 148.3 cm, 15 percent above normal, while the total snowfall in December was 32.2 cm, 115 percent above normal.

For full weather coverage and the up to date forecast, visit our weather page.