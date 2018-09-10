Two vehicles were damaged in a fire at property in the Ogden area on Sunday night and police are now investigating.

Emergency crews were called to a fire at a storage yard along Ogden Road S.E. at about 8:00 p.m.

Firefighters say they could see the flames when they arrived at the scene and that a trailer with a vehicle inside sustained heavy damage.

Another vehicle that was parked outside the trailer was also damaged.

“When crews were about a block away the first arriving engine saw the fire so they hooked up to the fire hydrant and laid a line in here,” said Distrct Chief, Bruce Gelhorn.” Then the other apparatus came in right after that so they had a fully involved trailer and car in this yard.”

No one was injured in the incident and police are investigating.