Crews douse fire at storage yard in city’s southeast
Fire crews were called to a vehicle fire at a property in the city's southeast on Sunday, September 9, 2018.
Published Monday, September 10, 2018 8:17AM MDT
Two vehicles were damaged in a fire at property in the Ogden area on Sunday night and police are now investigating.
Emergency crews were called to a fire at a storage yard along Ogden Road S.E. at about 8:00 p.m.
Firefighters say they could see the flames when they arrived at the scene and that a trailer with a vehicle inside sustained heavy damage.
Another vehicle that was parked outside the trailer was also damaged.
“When crews were about a block away the first arriving engine saw the fire so they hooked up to the fire hydrant and laid a line in here,” said Distrct Chief, Bruce Gelhorn.” Then the other apparatus came in right after that so they had a fully involved trailer and car in this yard.”
No one was injured in the incident and police are investigating.