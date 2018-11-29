CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Crews extinguish house fire in southwest community of Richmond
Members of the CFD on the roof of a home in the 2100 block of 26 Ave SW on Thursday night
Published Thursday, November 29, 2018 9:36PM MST
Last Updated Thursday, November 29, 2018 10:51PM MST
Members of the Calgary Fire Department doused a fire at a home in the southwest neighbourhood of Richmond.
Crews responded to a home at the intersection of 20 Street and 26 Avenue Southwest shortly before 8:30 p.m. following reports of a fire. On arrival, firefighters encountered smoke and flames emanating from the front door of the home.
The fire was extinguished and a search of the home found no one inside. CFD officials say the building was vacant and had been on the retail market.
The cause of the fire has not been confirmed and an investigation is underway.