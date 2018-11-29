Members of the Calgary Fire Department doused a fire at a home in the southwest neighbourhood of Richmond.

Crews responded to a home at the intersection of 20 Street and 26 Avenue Southwest shortly before 8:30 p.m. following reports of a fire. On arrival, firefighters encountered smoke and flames emanating from the front door of the home.

The fire was extinguished and a search of the home found no one inside. CFD officials say the building was vacant and had been on the retail market.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed and an investigation is underway.