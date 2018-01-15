Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire at a garage in the Tuxedo Park area overnight.

Emergency crews were called to a detached garage in the 200 block of 17 Avenue N.E. at about 3:20 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Officials say flames were coming through the roof of the structure when crews arrived and firefighters went on the defensive to contain the blaze.

Crews were able to gain control of the fire and keep it confined to the garage.

Fire investigators are looking into the origin and cause of the fire.