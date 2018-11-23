A home in the community of Marlborough Park was heavily damaged after a pickup truck crashed into it and caught fire on Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 5800 block of 4th Avenue N.E. at about 10:40 P.M. for reports of a crash and fire.

A truck slammed into the side of the home and flames erupted soon after.

Six people who lived in the home were able to get out safely and were waiting for crews when they arrived.

Fire officials say the home sustained significant damage and the heavy rescue team was called in to shore up the structure.

ATCO and Enmax crews responded to cut off utilities to the home and a fire investigator is examining the scene.

Calgary police are also investigating and are asking anybody with information on the incident to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.