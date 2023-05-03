Crews on scene of multi-home fire in Cougar Ridge

Fire crews are on hand trying to bring a fire under control in Cougar Ridge.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Photos were quickly posted to social media by residents and passersby.

Calgary Fire Department spokesperson Carol Henke confirmed that crews are on scene and multiple homes are impacted.

She said crews have moved into defensive mode, trying to keep the fire from spreading.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.