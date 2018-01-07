Calgary fire crews have extinguished a fire burning inside the attic of a southeast home on Sunday and say the residents had noticed the smell of smoke but couldn't find the source.

Officials say they were called to the home, on Penbrook Road S.E. at just before noon and found smoke coming from the roof of the home.

They were met by the residents, who were all safely out of the building by the time they got there and then got to work putting out the fre that was in the insulation of the attic.

"We managed to get a quick knockdown and removed most of the cellulose insulation and it's pending investigation. We don't know what happened," said District Chief Tom Kaake.

He says there is some damage to the trusses of the home that will need to be evaluated by an engineer.

"It could have been a lot worse," Kaake said. "Fire crews were here in a timely manner. From what Ii understand, it smoldered for quite a while."

The investigation into the cause is still ongoing.