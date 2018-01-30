A passerby alerted emergency crews to a fire at a home in the Ogden area on Tuesday morning and firefighters were on scene within minutes to knock down the blaze.

Crews were called to a home in the 7800 block of Ogden Road S.E. at about 7:30 a.m. after someone spotted smoke coming from the side of a residence.

Fire crews from a nearby station responded quickly to the blaze and were able to get it under control and contain the damage to the one suite.

“That quick notification got us here quicker and that’s really important in events like this so we were on scene really fast, we’re only a block away. When crews arrived there was smoke and flames coming out between the two structures,” said Kevin Grahl , District Chief, Calgary Fire Department.

All four units of the four-plex were vacant when crews conducted a search and no injuries were reported.

“The building is unoccupied except for just the one unit on this side and we figure that’s where the source was so after the knockdown they checked for extension, everything seems to be clear, right now we have an investigator in there trying to determine the cause,” said Grahl.

Police shut down Ogden Road, between 78 and 80 avenues, to give crews room to work.

The fire in under investigation and officials are asking anybody with information, photos or video to email piofire@calgary.ca