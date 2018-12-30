Three people living at a building in southwest Calgary will be displaced for some time after a fire that broke out on Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called to the scene, located at 1504 28 Avenue S.W., for reports of a fire in the building.

When firefighters arrived, they called a second alarm due to the volume of smoke coming from the structure and lack of information on anyone left inside the mixed commercial/residential building.

Upon further investigation, officials found that the building itself wasn’t burning but someone had lit a number of fires in the basement level of the building.

The fires were quickly brought under control and all of the occupants were accounted for.

No one was injured, but three residents will not be able to return home for some time due to smoke damage inflicted to their units.

The fire investigator is on scene to determine the extent of damage and the exact nature of the fires.