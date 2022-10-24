Crews recover body of Brooks, Alta., man from Lake Newell

Emergency crews, tasked with finding the remains of a man who disappeared in Lake Newell last week, located the victim on Saturday.

RCMP say divers successfully located the body of a 55-year-old Brooks resident at 5 p.m. on Oct. 22.

Officials say the man was conducting underwater maintenance on a dam in the lake on Oct. 19 but never resurfaced.

The victim was not identified.

Occupational Health and Safety is conducting an investigation.