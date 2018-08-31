Emergency crews were called to a fire on the roof of a building in the downtown core on Friday morning.

Crews were called to the Chinese Pentecostal Church in the 100 block of 2nd Avenue S.E. at about 8:45 a.m. for reports of a fire.

“Crews quickly gained access around the rear of the building and knocked down the fire with hand lines to minimize damage,” said Bruce Barrs, CFD Battalion Chief.

Eric Balson works next to the church and was unloading his vehicle when another man alerted him to the fire.

“I quickly ran inside and grabbed a fire extinguisher while he phoned 911 and we got the people out of the church. The fire alarms were going off and I could smell smoke but they were having their roof fixed so they thought it was just the smell from the asphalt. So, while he was getting them out of the building, I actually ran up on to the roof access and I put out the surface flames on the roof,” he said.

Balson directed crews to the roof access when they arrived on scene.

“They had a bunch of supplies on the roof, tar paper and roofing tar and that was actually on fire and running down the roof,” he said. “I was worried that it was going to spread to this building.”

“That definitely helped us in regards to knocking that fire down and preventing further fire damage,” said Barrs.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

The fire is under control and crews will remain at the scene to monitor for hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.