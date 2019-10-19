CALGARY – Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious crash near the community of Edson after two vehicles, including a semi tractor-trailer hauling hazardous materials, collided on Saturday morning.

Edson RCMP say the crash took place on Highway 32 just south of Township Road 575.

No one was injured in the incident, but one of the vehicles involved was hauling petroleum distillates.

Officials say the load was compromised and cleanup crews needed to be brought in.

As a result, Highway 32 has been blocked off and will remain closed for several hours.

Update: Hwy32 at TwpRd570, near Shining Bank is closed due to an earlier MVC. Crews on scene, please use an alt. route. (7:03am) #ABRoads https://t.co/c4ha1ueFM7 — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) October 19, 2019

The RCMP says there is no danger to the public and will provide an update when the road is reopened.