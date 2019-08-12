Criminal charges laid after RCMP clock driver going 226 km/hr on Hwy. 1
Published Monday, August 12, 2019 11:54AM MDT
RCMP say a man is facing criminal charges after being clocked going an alleged 226 km/hr on Highway 1 near Brooks on Saturday.
An officer was on patrol along Highway 1 about 9:45 p.m. when he spotted a westbound vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed.
Police say radar put the vehicle’s speed at 226 km/hr and it was passing other cars.
Along with a ticket, the 20-year-old accused driver was handed a summons to appear in a Brooks courtroom on Sept. 25.