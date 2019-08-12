RCMP say a man is facing criminal charges after being clocked going an alleged 226 km/hr on Highway 1 near Brooks on Saturday.

An officer was on patrol along Highway 1 about 9:45 p.m. when he spotted a westbound vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed.

Police say radar put the vehicle’s speed at 226 km/hr and it was passing other cars.

Along with a ticket, the 20-year-old accused driver was handed a summons to appear in a Brooks courtroom on Sept. 25.