'Critical incident' resolved, Lethbridge police to release more information

Members of the public alerted to a 'critical incident' in Lethbridge are safe, police said in an update Thursday morning.

At about 5:10 a.m., officials say police officers were at the scene in the 700 block of Eighth Avenue South.

About two hours later, police said the situation was resolved.

"Police thank the public for their patience and cooperation," police said in a news release. "A follow-up statement with more information will be provided at a later date."

Officers are expected to be in the area as they complete their investigation.