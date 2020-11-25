CALGARY -- The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is urging consumers to shop local to help small businesses by holding Small Business Saturday, between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Small Business Saturday was created by the CFIB in partnership with American Express to encourage people to support local businesses for their shopping needs by shopping local between Nov. 27 and 30.

According to the latest survey by the CFIB, 86 per cent of small businesses said that it is critical for small business survival that people make an extra effort to shop local this year.

"It’s easy to default to big box stores and online giants on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But it’s the independent stores in our neighbourhoods that really, really need a boost this year—their futures depend on it," said executive vice-president Laura Jones.

The CFIB estimates Canada could lose nearly 24,000 retailers and 30,000 hospitality businesses by the end of the pandemic.

"We’re asking consumers to help by making conscious choices this holiday season and maybe doing things a bit differently," said Jones.

"I’ve heard some commit to only shopping at small business this season. Others are looking online to support small businesses in parts of the country that are locked down again even if that’s not where they live. If everyone makes an extra effort to support local more businesses will recover from the terrible hit they have taken."

Two out of five small retailers reported they typically see fewer customers on Black Friday than on other weekends.

"Let’s unite in making an extra effort to support small businesses this weekend to make this critical time of year a little brighter for everyone," said Jones.

To find online or curbside options to support small businesses this holiday season visit this website.