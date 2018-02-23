A skier in her mid-20s suffered potentially life threatening injuries following an undisclosed incident at Sunshine Village on Friday afternoon.

According to officials with STARS Air Ambulance, a helicopter was deployed to the ski resort in Banff National Park shortly before 2:30 p.m. following reports a skier had been injured.

The STARS crew accepted care of a patient in her mid-20s from a ground EMS crew and airlifted the injured woman to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life threatening condition.

The nature of the woman’s injuries has not been confirmed. Sunshine Village officials say the woman was unconscious.