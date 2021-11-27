Crossfield, Alta. man killed in QEII crash

CALGARY -

Leduc RCMP say a 21-year-old man from Crossfield died in a single vehicle crash on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, on the QEII Highway north of the 50 Avenue overpass, at about 2:24 p.m. on Nov. 26. They found an SUV had crashed into the median and the driver and lone occupant was declared dead at the scene.

Police believe the man lost control of his vehicle.

"Preliminary investigation indicates the SUV was observed to have been heading northbound on the QEII highway and swerved into the right shoulder," RCMP said in a release. "The SUV then crossed the northbound lane, struck the median wire and rolled several times, coming to rest upside down in the median ditch."

Traffic was detoured for a length period of time while police conducted their investigation.

The identity of the victim will not be released.

Leduc RCMP, along with a collision reconstructionist, are investigating the cause of the crash.