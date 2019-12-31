CALGARY -- A Crossfield man, whose Caribbean vacation with his wife was interrupted by a medical emergency that led him to Florida, died in a Calgary hospital Tuesday morning.

Greg and Jody Day flew to the Dominican Republic in early December for a holiday, but two days into their trip, Greg was rushed to the hospital in Puerto Plata.

Doctors determined he needed emergency surgery and the couple was transported by medevac to a hospital in Fort Lauderdale.

The ordeal found the couple struggling to find a way back home to Alberta after their insurance company ruled the medevac to the United States exhausted their coverage for medical transfers.

The results from biopsies done by doctors in Florida ultimately determined Greg was suffering from Stage 4 liver cancer.

The couple arrived back in Alberta on Dec. 19, according to a GoFundMe page dedicated to helping the couple pay for the medevac home, where Greg was told he was not a candidate for surgery. He was given only weeks to live.

Doctors and nurses at the Rockyview General Hospital worked to keep him comfortable.

"Greg lost his valiant fight with cancer this morning," read the update. "Jody is trying hard to stay strong as she always has."

According to the page, the insurance company will likely pay for the medevac from Florida to Calgary, and the funds raised will now go to help Jody and their family with upcoming expenses.