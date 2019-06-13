City crews will be closing down a section of Crowchild Trail in southwest Calgary on the weekend in order to install a pedestrian bridge.

The closure will affect traffic on the route between 50 Avenue S.W. and Glenmore Trail in the early morning hours of June 16.

The bridge will be moved by truck late Saturday night and is scheduled to arrive early Sunday morning.

Rolling road closures will also be in place along the route the trucks will take along Richard Road to Mt. Royal Gate/50 Avenue and then south to Crowchild Trail.

Drivers are advised to take note of the following disruptions because of the move:

11 p.m. (Saturday, June 15) to 1 a.m. (Sunday, June 16): one northbound lane open and one southbound lane open

1 a.m. to 8 a.m. (Sunday, June 16): FULL CLOSURE - all traffic lanes closed

8 a.m. to 10 a.m. (Sunday, June 16): one northbound lane open and one southbound lane open

The new bridge is part of the Glenmore Trail Widening and Interchange Improvements program and the city says it is expected to:

improve the safety and experience of people who will use the new bridge

improve accessibility to the new bridge

improve the link between the North Glenmore Park and Garrison Green communities

improve access to nearby bus stops

accommodate the widening of Crowchild Trail

This isn't the only construction project affecting drivers on Crowchild Trail either. Westbound commuters will have to deal with a ramp closure at 10 Avenue for the next two weeks.