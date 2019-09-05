

CTV News Calgary





Stephen Avenue was a sea of people donning orange shirts on Thursday morning in celebration of the 2019 United Way of Calgary and Area's campaign kickoff.

An estimated crowd of 2,200 participants, including representatives from corporate Calgary and charitable organizations, marched down Stephen Avenue to a rally and BBQ at Olympic Plaza.

"I'm so excited by the turnout today," said Karen Young, United Way of Calgary and Area president and CEO. "I really feel that we'll be able to accomplish great things for our community around fighting poverty, helping people with mental health issues, and helping people overcome social issues."

"If today is any signal, we're off to a great start."

The 2019 campaign focuses on ways people can #DoLocalGood in the effort to help solve the ongoing #UNIGNORABLE social issues in the community.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi has declared September as United Way month in Calgary.

The 2018 United Way campaign raised $50 million to help Calgarians in need.

For additional information visit United Way of Calgary and Area

With files from CTV's Lane Fraser