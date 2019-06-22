Crowd tugs FedEx jet across Calgary runway for blindness prevention
Teams of 20 from many Calgary businesses participated in the annual Plane Pull for Sight, hosted by Orbis Canada.
Published Saturday, June 22, 2019 4:20PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 22, 2019 6:37PM MDT
A global charity aimed at fighting avoidable blindness held a special event at the Calgary International Airport on Saturday.
Orbis Canada hosted its annual Plane Pull for Sight, a fun experience where participants, in teams of 20, take turns tugging a 60-tonne FedEx 757 cargo plane across at 20-foot course along the tarmac.
"It's a tough one. There's lots of muscle strength needed," said Peter Maddox with Orbis. "We’ve got a great set of people here so if they are struggling, we can have more people to jump in and help them out."
He says it takes just $50 to save the vision of a visually impaired adult and $100 will save the sight of a child.
Organizers hoped to raise between $50,000 and $60,000 for the event and say 253 million people across the world are sight-impaired but only 75 per cent of them can regain their vision through proper treatment.