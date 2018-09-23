Eau Claire Plaza in downtown Calgary was packed on Sunday morning for the annual event to support AIDS research.

The event, organized by HIV Community Link in Calgary, aims to raise money for the agency’s many programs to prevent the disease, raise awareness and support those affected in the city and across Southeastern Alberta.

According to recent data, about 80,500 people have been diagnosed with HIV in Canada and there are approximately 7,000 diagnoses in Alberta alone.

Organizers say events like these are important because they help to conquer some of the biggest challenges they face in connection with HIV.

“I think for most challenging thing for people is the stigma associated with HIV and for many people that affects their willingness to be tested, their willingness to access treatment and you know if those things happen, you can live a very full and long life. That’s why it’s important for us to continue our work,” said Leslie Hill with HIV Community Link.

The AIDS Walk has raised about $1.75M in Calgary since it began back in 1994.