Crown calls for jail time for Calgary woman who left body of newborn in dumpster

An Alberta prosecutor says the mother of a baby girl discovered dead in a Calgary dumpster on Christmas Eve in 2017 should serve time in jail.

Nina Albright, who is now 24, entered a guilty plea in November to offering an indignity to a body.

She gave birth to the baby girl in her parents' home but told police the infant stopped breathing after a couple of minutes.

Three medical examiners determined the baby was born alive, but couldn't say when she had died.

Crown attorney Vicki Faulkner says Albright needs to pay for her crime and serve a sentence of between three and six months.

Albright's lawyer called for an absolute discharge, saying his client has suffered enough.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2022.