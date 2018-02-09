A judge has lifted a publication ban on the case against former United Conservative Party MLA Don MacIntyre, who resigned from office last week after it was revealed that he was facing criminal charges.

MacIntyre, who served as the representative for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake, announced last Friday that he was leaving his post to focus on his family.

According to court documents that have just been released, MacIntyre’s departure took place just a day after he appeared in court to face charges of sexual interference and sexual assault involving children under the age of 16.

The offences allegedly occurred years before MacIntyre was voted into office in the last general election.

Jason Kenney, the leader of the UCP, said that he is ‘shocked and disgusted’ to hear about the charges against MacIntyre.

“There are few crimes more vile than sexual crimes against children, and those found guilty of it deserve to endure the most severe legal consequences possible,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Kenney said that the party first learned about the charges and the court-appointed publication ban on February 2 and therefore decided not to disclose any of the information publicly because doing so would violate the ban.

He said that, given the gravity of the situation, the party made steps to lift the publication ban as soon as possible.

“Recognizing that the very serious charges facing Mr. MacIntyre were a matter of public interest, I instructed our counsel to support an application to lift the publication ban regarding his name. Today at approximately 10:30 a.m., the publication ban on his name was lifted by Mr. Justice Poelman of the Alberta Court of Queen's Bench.”

MacIntyre is expected to appear in court on February 15.

The identities of the victims named in the case remain protected under the publication ban.