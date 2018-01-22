Sentencing arguments are being presented in a Red Deer Court on Monday for two men convicted of killing a central Alberta family four years ago.

Jason Klaus, 42, and Joshua Frank, 32, were found guilty of three counts each of first-degree murder in the 2013 deaths of Gordan Klaus, Sandra Klaus and Monica Klaus.

The remains of Gordon and Monica Klaus were found in the family’s burned out farmhouse near Castor on December 8, 2013. Sandra Klaus was unaccounted for and police believe her body was also in the house.

The victims were Jason Klaus' father, mother and sister.

Klaus and Frank were found guilty in the trio’s deaths on January 10th and the justice in the case said the three victims were shot and then burned beyond recognition.

Judge Eric Macklin said Klaus and Frank planned the murders together and that ‘Mr. Frank knew exactly what Mr. Klaus expected of him and he carried out the murders in accordance with their plan.’

The Crown said it will seek a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 75 years for both men.

"Part of the reason that the legislation was enacted was to recognize the value of each individual life in a case like this," said Crown prosecutor Doug Taylor after the conviction. "We feel it's appropriate to be asking the court to impose consecutive penalties on counts two and three totaling what would be effectively life, no chance of parole, for 75 years."

Klaus’ lawyer Allan Fay said he doesn’t think consecutive sentencing is applicable in this case.

"I'm hoping to avoid it. From what I have seen of the law where sentences of that kind have been imposed ... there have been cases where there are truly horrifying facts not present in this particular case," said Fay, "I'm specifically referring to the Crowsnest triple-murder case that was recently decided in Lethbridge."

Sentencing arguments got underway in Red Deer at 10:00 a.m.