Crown seeks adult sentence for Calgary youth convicted in police hit-and-run death

Crown prosecutors have presented submissions in a Calgary courtroom that the youth found guilty of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer should be sentenced as an adult and serve 11 to 13 years.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett died in hospital on Dec. 31, 2020, after being dragged by a fleeing SUV and falling into the path of an oncoming car.

The driver, who cannot be identified because he was 17 at the time, testified during his trial that he was frightened when Harnett and another officer approached the vehicle during a traffic stop and he saw Harnett put his hand on his gun.

The young driver was convicted of manslaughter.

On Wednesday, prosecutors argued that the accused was merely 11 days from turning 18, and the court should consider a youth's sentence as "woefully inadequate" at three years compared to the length of time an adult would face for manslaughter.

Prosecutors also argued the now-20-year-old had been living in a rented basement suite independently, with many behaviours and lifestyle factors before and after the crime demonstrating strategic thinking and maturity.

Family of the slain officer were present in court on Wednesday.

Victim impact statements are scheduled to be read in court on Thursday.

His brother, Jason Harnett, posted on social media about the emotional impact of speaking in the courtroom with the "person responsible for the death of your loved one just metres away."

The post continued, "Thank you to everyone for your support – we know this is tiring, we are tired as well and don’t have a lot of confidence in receiving a favourable result (obviously we will never get Andrew back regardless – however, we feel there needs to be consequences and accountability – What we also know, is that we have done our very best – we know we have been there for Andrew since day one and wouldn’t have done it any other way."

Defence lawyers are expected to enter submissions on Friday.

The judge's decision for sentencing is expected on May 10.

(With files from The Canadian Press)