Crowsnest Pass man charged with making, distributing child porn

A 35-year-old southern Alberta man, who is not being named in order to protect the victim, faces several child pornography related charges.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams' (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit launched an investigation into the alleged uploading of child sexual exploitation material on a social media platform that led to the suspect's arrest at his Crowsnest Pass near the Alberta-B.C. boundary on Aug. 12.

Several electronic devices, including computers, were seized from the suspect's home in Coleman and a forensic analysis led to the discovery of files allegedly showing the man committing sexual offences against a child that was known to him.

The accused faces several charges related to making, possessing, accessing and distributing child pornography.

Officials have not released the exact relationship between the accused and the underage victim. The victim and their family members are receiving specialized support services and children's services is involved.

"ICE has an unwavering commitment towards identifying and rescuing children from sexual exploitation," said Const. Anthony Tupper of ICE. "In this investigation our priority is the well-being of the victim, and we will continue to advance the case and explore the totality of the alleged offences, which includes the possibility of other victims."

The accused has been released from custody ahead of his scheduled appearance in Pincher Creek provincial court on Sept. 13.

ICE investigators suspect their could be additional victims who have yet to come forward. Anyone with information that could potentially assist the investigation is asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers.



