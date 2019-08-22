

CTV News Calgary





On Wednesday, rural criminals took the hit.

That’s because the Crowsnest Pass RCMP, executing two separate and unrelated search warrants related to stolen property, recovered a significant amount of stolen loot and a small quantity of cocaine from two separate individuals.

The police were able to recover two large flat deck trailers, a large generator and a John Deere skid steer, in what they estimate to be over $100,000 worth of goods. The recovered property ranged from Castlegar, B.C. to Coaldale, Alberta.

One unnamed adult male has been charged with possession of stolen property. His name wasn't released, pending f further investigation.

A second warrant executed on a vehicle resulted in the recovery of various stolen items and a small amount of cocaine. Charges have been laid against an unnamed adult male.

If you have information about these or any other case, contact the Crowsnest Pass RCMP at 403-562-2867. Anonymous tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at tipsubmit.com.