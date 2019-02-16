Authorities in southern Alberta are advising residents to be aware of a group of fraudsters who are allegedly posing as representatives from the STARS Home Lottery.

Crownest Pass RCMP report they’ve had several complaints about an ongoing scam where victims are being called by a group of unknown suspects.

The caller asks them to send money to an address in Kamloops, B.C.

Police say that the phone number 1-514-316-0009 is associated with the scheme.

According to police, STARS is aware of the incidents and is actively conducting their own investigation.

"Unfortunately we often see an increase in these types of scam calls when our Alberta lottery is taking place," said Chad Saxon with STARS in an email.

He says STARS will never request anyone send them money to claim a STARS prize. You should also be advised to check with them directly over the phone to confirm that you are a winner.

"You are always welcome to check the official lottery winners list on our website or contact us to confirm if you have won a prize. Always use our official number and website, and not the ones a scammer may provide."

You can contact STARS by calling 1-888-880-0992, emailing info@stars.ca or checking their website.

"We also ask anyone receiving a scam call to make note of the number if possible and contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501. The more information they have available the better they are able to combat these calls," Saxon says.

Crowsnest Pass RCMP is asking the public to take caution when answering phone calls from suspicious numbers and avoid giving over any personal information over the phone.

If you believe you have been a victim of this scam or have any other information, please contact the Crowsnest Pass RCMP at 403-562-2867 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).