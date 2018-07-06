Police are investigating after a CTrain collided with a vehicle on the tracks in the city’s south end on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the crash near Macleod Trail and James McKevitt Road S.W. at about 4:00 a.m.

There were about a dozen people on the train at the time and one person was in the vehicle.

No injuries were reported but CTrain service on the line was interrupted for about an hour.

The train is back up and running and police are investigating.