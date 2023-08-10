CTrain fatality under investigation by Calgary police
Police are seeking additional information after a woman was killed when she was struck by the CTrain on Wednesday morning.
At about 8:55 a.m., police were called to Centre Street and Seventh Avenue S.E. for reports that a woman had been struck by the CTrain.
Officials said the woman, who was crossing Seventh Avenue, stepped in front of the eastbound CTrain.
The victim was dragged a short distance before the driver stopped the train.
"The woman sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital in critical condition where she later succumbed to her injuries," police said in a statement. "The train driver and passengers were not injured in the collision."
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.
