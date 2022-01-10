CTrain service briefly disrupted after Monday night stabbing

CALGARY -

Downtown train service was disrupted Monday when a man was stabbed.

The incident took place shortly after 8 p.m., at Seventh Avenue and Fourth Street.

EMS transported one man to hospital in stable condition.

Service was briefly disrupted on the red and blue CTrain lines. Shortly after 9 p.m., Calgary Transit tweeted that service had resumed on both the red and blue lines, except for Fourth Street station, which remains closed.

This is a developing story…