CTrain service disrupted after overturned vehicle lands on tracks near Bridgeland station
Published Tuesday, July 3, 2018 4:56PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 3, 2018 8:07PM MDT
Eastbound CTrain service out of the downtown core was halted following a traffic matter approaching Bridgeland station.
#CTRiders #Blueline ctrains are being held up east bound at Bridgeland Station due to a CPS traffic matter. We are expecting significant delays and will update you as soon as we have more information. pic.twitter.com/AU2H96mlie— Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) July 3, 2018
Emergency crews were called to the location shortly before 4:30 p.m. following reports a vehicle had landed on the tracks.
Calgary Fire Department Public Information Officer Carol Henke says the vehicle left Memorial Drive, drove up and over the concrete divider and dangled above the CTrain tracks. The driver, the lone occupant, was able to free himself and escape the vehicle. Fire crews are attending to fluids that leaked from the vehicle onto the tracks.
An EMS crew transported the man to the Foothills Medical Centre with undisclosed injuries. A police investigation into the crash is underway.
#CTRiders Due to an earlier traffic incident, CTrains on both the #BlueLine and #RedLine are running up to 10 minutes behind in schedule throughout the entire line. We're working to restore service back to regular running. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/rtH34e8xHA— Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) July 4, 2018