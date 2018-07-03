Eastbound CTrain service out of the downtown core was halted following a traffic matter approaching Bridgeland station.

#CTRiders #Blueline ctrains are being held up east bound at Bridgeland Station due to a CPS traffic matter. We are expecting significant delays and will update you as soon as we have more information. pic.twitter.com/AU2H96mlie — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) July 3, 2018

Emergency crews were called to the location shortly before 4:30 p.m. following reports a vehicle had landed on the tracks.

Calgary Fire Department Public Information Officer Carol Henke says the vehicle left Memorial Drive, drove up and over the concrete divider and dangled above the CTrain tracks. The driver, the lone occupant, was able to free himself and escape the vehicle. Fire crews are attending to fluids that leaked from the vehicle onto the tracks.

An EMS crew transported the man to the Foothills Medical Centre with undisclosed injuries. A police investigation into the crash is underway.