One person is dead after being struck by a northbound CTrain early Thursday evening near Heritage LRT station.

The collision occurred at approximately 6:00 p.m. The nature of the crash and the identity of the deceased have not been confirmed.

CTrain service has been halted between Chinook and Southland LRT stations and shuttle buses are ferrying passengers between the two stations.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Heritage Drive are closed betweeen Macleod Trail and Haddon Road.

