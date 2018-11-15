CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
CTrain service halted at Heritage LRT station following fatal collision involving pedestrian
Emergency crews at Heritage LRT station following Thursday evening's fatal collision
Published Thursday, November 15, 2018 6:31PM MST
Last Updated Thursday, November 15, 2018 6:41PM MST
One person is dead after being struck by a northbound CTrain early Thursday evening near Heritage LRT station.
The collision occurred at approximately 6:00 p.m. The nature of the crash and the identity of the deceased have not been confirmed.
CTrain service has been halted between Chinook and Southland LRT stations and shuttle buses are ferrying passengers between the two stations.
The eastbound and westbound lanes of Heritage Drive are closed betweeen Macleod Trail and Haddon Road.
More details to follow
ALERT: Heritage Dr b/w Macleod Tr and Haddon Rd SW, the road is closed due to an ongoing incident. Please use alternate route. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/sMnZ9gKYNM— YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) November 16, 2018
#CTRiders UPDATE: #RedLine trains are not running between Heritage Station in both directions due to an incident. Please catch a shuttle bus at 39 Ave Station and Southland Station. Trains are approx. 15 mins behind schedule. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/dhW48Qhjvb— Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) November 16, 2018