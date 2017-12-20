Members of the Calgary Fire Department were deployed to reports of a fire in a green space near the Millrise Plaza shopping centre on Wednesday afternoon and the response prompted Calgary Transit officials to stop CTrain service in the vicinity.

Firefighters responded to an area along the CTrain tracks, north of Shawnessy Boulevard S.W., shortly after 3:00 p.m. following reports a phone tower had erupted in flames.

A crane was brought to the scene to secure the damaged tower and prevent it from toppling.

"We believe (sparks) from the welding created a fire inside of the cell tower, acted like a chimney, and actually burnt off two of the pieces of webbing that were holding the tower supporting the top of it so there was only one left," said CFD District Chief Kevin Grahl. "With the bottom cut, with only one strap up top, that's considered unsecured."

CTrain service was disrupted between the Fish Creek-Lacombe and Shawnessy stations for several hours and shuttle buses ferried passengers around the closure. The line reopened at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Calgary Transit officials confirm the cell phone tower was not situated on Calgary Transit property.