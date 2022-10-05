CTrain service to be halted Friday near Stampede Park, weekend disruptions downtown

Calgary Transit passengers on the red line will be ferried by shuttle buses on Friday as crews cut and realign the track at the Victoria Park/Stampede station, and that's just the first of two major service disruptions this weekend.

Beginning at 2 a.m. Friday, CTrains will stop running between the 39th Avenue and City Hall stations to accommodate the latest development in the 17th Avenue S.E. Extension project.

Shuttle buses, departing every five minutes, will transport passengers around the closure until service resumes Tuesday morning.

As of the start of LRT service Saturday morning, all downtown stations on the red and blue lines will be closed to accommodate maintenance and repairs of the tracks.

Shuttle buses will be in place between the Sunnyside and 39th Avenue stations of the red line and between the Downtown West/Kerby and Bridgeland stations of the blue line.

Red and blue line CTrain service is expected to be restored ahead of Tuesday morning's commute.

For the latest on the closures, including line maps, visit Calgary Transit.

