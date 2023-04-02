CTrain station closed during Saturday night fire downtown

Downtown CTrain service was affected Saturday night due to an apartment fire.

Crews responded just after 8 p.m. to a kitchen fire on the 20th floor of a building in the 900 block of Seventh Avenue S.W.

It was quickly extinguished.

The building was evacuated, but firefighters let everyone, including the person in the affected unit, back in.

A CTrain station was closed to all blue and red train services for a couple hours during the fire response.