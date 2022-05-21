CTrain stations closed along Seventh Avenue for maintenance and cleaning until Tuesday

CTrain stations along Seventh Avenue, along with the Victoria Park/Stampede and Erlton/Stampede stations, will be closed to train and bus traffic from Saturday until Tuesday.

The closures are to allow repair and maintenance work to be done, including:

Canopy, tunnel and bridge work;

Deep cleaning of stations;

Switch replacements and signal work;

Power, lighting and inspection work, and;

Concrete and manhole upgrades.

With trains and buses not running along Seventh Avenue, shuttle buses will be used to ferry Calgary Transit passengers.

RED LINE SHUTTLES

The Red Line running from the northwest will terminate at Sunnyside Station (outbound side) and runs on a 16-minute schedule.

The Red Line from the south will terminate at 39th Avenue station and runs on a 16-minute schedule.

There will be no LRT service between Sunnyside and 39th Avenue stations. Red Line shuttle buses will replace that train service and run every five minutes.

Passengers heading northwest can catch shuttle buses to Sunnyside station on Sixth Avenue.

Passengers heading southwest can catch shuttle buses to 39th Avenue station on Ninth Avenue.

CTrains will run normally between Tuscany and Sunnyside stations, and between Somerset/Bridlewood and 39th Avenue stations.

BLUE LINE SHUTTLES

The Blue Line running from the northeast will terminate at Bridgeland/Memorial Station on the outbound side and runs on a 17-minute schedule.

The Blue Line from the west will terminate at Sunalta Station and runs on a 15-minute schedule.

There will be no LRT service between Sunalta and Bridgeland/Memorial stations. Blue Line shuttle buses will run between Westbrook and Bridgeland/Memorial stations every five minutes.

Passengers heading northeast can catch shuttle buses to Bridgeland/Memorial Station on Ninth Avenue.

Passengers heading west can catch shuttle buses to Westbrook station on Sixth Avenue.

CTrains will run normally between 69th Street and Sunalta stations, and Bridgeland/Memorial and Saddletowne stations.

GETTING TO SUNDAY'S FLAMES GAME

Pre-game Blue Line express shuttle buses will run every 20 minutes, starting at 3:40 p.m. Sunday to take passenger directly to the Scotiabank Saddledome from Westbrook Station and Bridgeland Station.

After the game, shuttles will run "as frequently as needed, beginning at 8:25 p.m.," officials said in a statement.

"They will pick you up at Macleod Trail and 12th Avenue S.E. and take you directly to either Westbrook Station or Bridgeland Station."

A map is available for those travelling from Westbrook to the Saddledome and a map is also available for those travelling from Bridgeland Station.