Over two dozen families will soon have new homes to call their very own through the support of Habitat for Humanity and a team of community-oriented women.

CTV Calgary anchor Tara Nelson is among the crew that’s working alongside a number of professional contractors on a 32-unit townhouse complex in the northwest community of Silver Springs.

The development will eventually be home to a number of working-class families and their children who find it difficult to achieve the goal of home ownership on their own.

Kelsey Murdoch, program specialist with Habitat for Humanity, says the homes were provided to those families through their Affordable Mortgage Program.

“Our program gives them a mortgage with a zero down payment and zero interest. So it’s very affordable and we cater their mortgage payments to their income.”

She says the city remains a very expensive place to buy a home, so their organization works to provide a bridge for those who are struggling to find an affordable place to live.

“We fill a gap where families who are renting and moving all the time because their rent keeps going up. We are able to give them a stable home to live in, where their kids can grow up and walk to school and enjoy the parks in this community.”

This is the seventh year that Tara Nelson has been involved in Women Build and she says her participation has helped her give back to the community and in a personal way too.

“If it wasn’t for Women Build, I wouldn’t know how to use power tools, but we get to use everything here. We were using the nail gun just a second ago, pulling up walls on one of these townhouses, so it’s really fun.”

Every time she’s helped out in a project with Habitat for Humanity, Nelson says everyone goes home with a real sense of accomplishment.

“You leave here more confident and you leave here inspired and it’s just amazing to spend the day here with a group of women in the community who want to pay it forward.”

CTV Calgary is also a sponsor of the Women Build event that also aims to raise $100,000 for the Habitat for Humanity of Southern Alberta.