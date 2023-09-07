CTV Calgary named finalist for national RTDNA awards

CTV News Calgary is in the running for some national awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

The organization announced the finalists for the 2023 Best Canadian Local News awards on Thursday.

CTV Calgary has been named a finalist in the Enterprise Journalism category for Broken System: EMS Crisis in Alberta as well as TV Newscast (Large Market) for the coverage on Feb. 9, 2022.

Watch the newscast: CTV News Calgary at Six for Wednesday, February 9, 2022

The nominations for national awards come after regional wins earlier this year.

The winners will be announced on Oct. 21 in Toronto.