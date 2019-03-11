

CTV Calgary Staff





The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has announced its list of finalists for the 2019 Prairie Region Awards and CTV Calgary is well represented.

CTV Calgary was recognized as a finalist a total of seven times in six categories. The nominations are:

Digital Media Award (Large Market) – ctvnewscalgary.ca

Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation

Breaking News: Charlie Edwards Award – 'Officer down'

Long Feature: Dave Rogers Award (Large Market) – 'Poison Pills'

News-Live Special Events: Gord Sinclair Award – Grey Cup Victory Rally

Sports – Feature reporting (two nominations) - 'Making a point' and 'Tyson defies the odds'

"Our news team is extremely smart and hardworking and for that to be acknowledged by our peers is very gratifying," said Jeff Little, Director of News & Public Affairs.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Saskatoon on April 6, 2019