CTV Calgary recognized with 8 RTDNA Prairies Region Award nominations
CALGARY -- The Radio Television Digital News Association has released its list of finalists for the 2020 Prairies Region Awards and CTV Calgary features prominently among the nominees.
"For the RTDNA to recognize CTV Calgary for excellence in broadcast and digital journalism is extremely gratifying," said Jeff Little, CTV Calgary's Director of News & Public Affairs. "Our team works extremely hard every day and the acknowledgment of the effort means a great deal."
CTV Calgary is a finalist in the following categories:
Original/Enterprise
- CTV Calgary - Who's Watching the Kids? (Kathy Le)
Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation
- CTV Calgary – Stampede Parade
Breaking News - Charlie Edwards Award
- CTV Calgary – Mother & Daughter Murdered
- CTV Calgary – TJ Brodie Collapse
Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award
- CTV Calgary – Mother & Daughter Murdered
Excellence in Video – Hugh Haugland Award
- CTV Calgary – Adventure Cat
Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)
- CTV Calgary – Police Chief Year Ender
Sports – Feature Reporting
- CTV Calgary - Graysen Cameron's Recovery
Winners will be announced at the Regional Awards Ceremony in Calgary on April 4.
For a complete list of nominees visit RTDNA Canada – 2020 Prairies Region Award Finalists.