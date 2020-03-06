CALGARY -- The Radio Television Digital News Association has released its list of finalists for the 2020 Prairies Region Awards and CTV Calgary features prominently among the nominees.

"For the RTDNA to recognize CTV Calgary for excellence in broadcast and digital journalism is extremely gratifying," said Jeff Little, CTV Calgary's Director of News & Public Affairs. "Our team works extremely hard every day and the acknowledgment of the effort means a great deal."

CTV Calgary is a finalist in the following categories:

Original/Enterprise

Dejero Award for Best Technical Innovation

CTV Calgary – Stampede Parade

Breaking News - Charlie Edwards Award

Continuing Coverage – Ron Laidlaw Award

CTV Calgary – Mother & Daughter Murdered

Excellence in Video – Hugh Haugland Award

CTV Calgary – Adventure Cat

Long Feature – Dave Rogers Award (Large Market)

CTV Calgary – Police Chief Year Ender

Sports – Feature Reporting

CTV Calgary - Graysen Cameron's Recovery

Winners will be announced at the Regional Awards Ceremony in Calgary on April 4.

For a complete list of nominees visit RTDNA Canada – 2020 Prairies Region Award Finalists.