CTV Calgary transmission issues

    Unfortunately, our off-air transmitter has suffered a mechanical issue.

    We are currently experiencing transmission issues as a result and our engineers are working on a fix.

    Once the new parts arrive, our engineering team will install them as quickly as possible.

    We anticipate that will take several weeks.

    In the meantime, you can access our newscasts online here.

    We apologize for the inconvenience.

