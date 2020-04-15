CALGARY -- Wednesday was a big day for the CTV Calgary newsroom, with the announcement it won three Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Awards in the prairie region.

That included the coveted Charlie Edwards Award for Breaking News (Television), which the newsroom won for its "Mother & Daughter Murdered" coverage of the murder of Jasmine Lovett and her daughter Aliyah.

CTV Calgary was also cited for its technical innovation, winning a Dejero Award for its live coverage of the Calgary Stampede Parade.

The third win was for Sports Feature Reporting, for a feature called Graysen Cameron's Recovery, about Cameron's recovery from the Humboldt Bronco bus crash.

"Our priority always lies with serving our audience and in the past year, they have been very clear that they appreciate what we are doing on TV and online," said Jeff Little, CTV Calgary's director of news and public affairs. "Still, it is always nice to be recognized by our peers for our hard work and exceptional journalism."

Overall, CTV Calgary received eight 2020 RTDNA nominations.

Our CTV Edmonton colleagues won the Adrienne Clarkson Award for Diversity.

CTV Calgary will compete with winners from the west, central and east regions at the National RTDNA Awards, which will be announced in May.