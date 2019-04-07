

CTV Calgary Staff





It was a big night for CTV Calgary at Saturday night’s RTDNA Prairie Regional Awards ceremony, as the station brought home three wins.

First, CTV Calgary won the Charlie Edwards Award for its breaking news coverage in “Officer down.”

News teams from CTV Calgary rushed to a scene in Abbeydale when a police officer was shot after responding to an alleged robbery at a convenience store in the northeast on March 27.

Calgary police locked down the area around a garage where the suspect had apparently fled while CTV provided up-to-the-minute coverage.

The station also won the Gord Sinclair Award for CTV Calgary News at Noon’s coverage of the Grey Cup Victory Rally on November 27.

The Stampeders came back down the QE2 Highway from Edmonton with the Grey Cup after their third consecutive visit to the championship game and our noon news team covered the victory party.

CTV Calgary also won the Sports Feature category for “Tyson defies the odds,” the story of a young man’s victory on the basketball court and against one of the world’s deadliest diseases.

Tyson Biever, an Airdrie high school student, was diagnosed with brain cancer when he was three months old and the report shares his story about unity, acceptance and awareness.

“It is a great achievement be recognized for one award, but three is outstanding,” said Jeff Little, Director of News & Public Affairs.

CTV Calgary was nominated for seven awards at this year’s competition.

Our friends at CTV Edmonton won the Dave Rogers Award for the long feature “Highway to Alaska,” a five-part series that chronicled the scenic route from Edmonton to Alaska.