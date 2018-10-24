The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) has announced that its workers in three cities are on strike, effective 6:00 p.m. MT Wednesday, as the union's 24-hour rotating strikes continue.

October 24, 2018 – The following CUPW locals are on strike: Toronto (ON), Kelowna (BC), and Calgary (AB) @ 6pm MT - Members should contact their local for more information [https://t.co/gMNdGgYrtg] #canlab #negos2018 pic.twitter.com/tMeCwvwouV — cupw (@cupw) October 24, 2018

On Monday morning, workers in Halifax, Windsor, Edmonton and Victoria walked off the job for 24 hours. The job action follow more than ten months of negotiations between the union and Canada Post regarding potential pay increases and addressing increased workloads that have resulted from online shopping.

Officials with Canada Post confirm all mail and parcels will not be delivered or picked up in the three cities during the strike activity but regular mail service will continue in all other locations across the country.