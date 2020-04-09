CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service has released surveillance images of the suspect in a recent break-and-enter where a firearm was stolen in a northeast neighbourhood.

On the afternoon of April 3, a man broke a basement window at a home in the 4000 block of Marbank Drive N.E. in Marlborough. Once inside, the suspect stole identification, cash, jewelry and a custom-made rifle.

A surveillance camera recorded the man leaving the area on a bike.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the break-and-enter is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.