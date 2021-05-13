Advertisement
Custom wedding ring valued at $20K stolen from car parked in southwest Calgary
Published Thursday, May 13, 2021 3:09PM MDT
A custom wedding ring valued at $20,000 was stolen from a vehicle parked in southwest Calgary.
CALGARY -- Police are asking Calgarians to keep their eyes open for a unique wedding ring stolen from a vehicle last week.
Sometime between 6 and 7 p.m. on May 4, the custom ring was stolen from the victim's vehicle, which was parked in front of a home in the 4000 block of Crestview Road. S.W.
A neighbour identified a suspect as being:
- Caucasian
- Between 25 and 30 years old
- About 177 to 182 centimetres (5'10" to 6') tall
The suspect had a slim build and was wearing red sweat pants.
The ring is described as white gold (silver) with pave-set diamonds and is valued at $20,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
